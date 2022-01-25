Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $4.86

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $5.06. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 6,843 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $960.59 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,870,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,734,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,469,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

