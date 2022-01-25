Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Trading Down 6.7%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s share price were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $112.13 and last traded at $112.62. Approximately 12,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,261,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.99.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 35,317 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $807,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.