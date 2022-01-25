Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.88 and last traded at $52.47. Approximately 671,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 971,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.54.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000.

