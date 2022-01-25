Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Down 7.2%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) shares fell 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $104.95 and last traded at $105.13. 130,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,682,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.30.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth $181,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth $215,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

