Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) shares traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $18.65. 22,450,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 18,564,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 35.3% in the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 131.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 86.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the period.

