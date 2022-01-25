DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.05

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.14, with a volume of 55828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.

The firm has a market cap of C$182.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$42.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

