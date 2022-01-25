Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Discovery worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Discovery by 170.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

