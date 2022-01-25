DMM: Governance (DMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $616,204.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00042051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006352 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.