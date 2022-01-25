DNotes (NOTE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $66,998.00

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. DNotes has a total market capitalization of $6,562.19 and $66,998.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DNotes coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DNotes has traded down 80.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DNotes

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

