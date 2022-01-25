DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Gap Up to $6.69

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $6.86. DocGo shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 1,030 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.42.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

