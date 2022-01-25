DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in DocuSign by 19.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 116.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $121.83 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.06 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -210.05, a PEG ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.14 and its 200-day moving average is $242.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,247 shares of company stock worth $13,991,548 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

