DODO (DODO) Trading Down 32.5% This Week

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a market capitalization of $55.05 million and approximately $26.52 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00041820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006232 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

