Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $19.06 billion and $1.38 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.26 or 0.00292321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

