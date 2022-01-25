Dogey-Inu (DINU) Trading Down 29.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dogey-Inu (CURRENCY:DINU) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. Dogey-Inu has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $5,124.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogey-Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded down 29.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00050125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.09 or 0.06577051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,648.84 or 0.99889255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049427 BTC.

About Dogey-Inu

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 959,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 423,019,996,916,276 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogey-Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogey-Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

