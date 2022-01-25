Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,724,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 91,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.67% of Dolby Laboratories worth $327,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $489,361.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $2,644,944.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,264. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

