Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.69 Billion

Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will post sales of $8.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.83 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $8.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $34.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.12 billion to $34.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $36.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $37.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.90.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 17.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 15.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 5.5% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $216.58 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.69 and its 200-day moving average is $223.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

