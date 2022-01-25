Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE D opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.17.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,919,000 after buying an additional 70,322 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. Third Security LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,878,000 after purchasing an additional 277,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Dominion Energy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.