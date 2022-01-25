Donut (DONUT) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Donut coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Donut has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $411,942.12 and $3,376.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00050152 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.97 or 0.06576868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,171.55 or 0.99461102 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

