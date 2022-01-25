DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Price Down 8%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares traded down 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $107.00 and last traded at $107.98. 115,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,613,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.77.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $5,172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total transaction of $1,147,109.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,657,286 shares of company stock worth $2,144,317,014. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

