Dora Factory Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16.24 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for approximately $7.21 or 0.00019340 BTC on exchanges. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $28.46 million and $16.24 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,949,427 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

