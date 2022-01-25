Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.93

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $811.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 69.97% and a return on equity of 54.87%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.639 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 139.04%.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $114,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,850 shares of company stock valued at $208,154. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter worth about $10,586,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 36,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.