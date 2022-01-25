DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $12.91

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $13.26. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

DDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.16.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDI. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $792,000. 10.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.