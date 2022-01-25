DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $12.91

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $13.26. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
DDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDI. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $792,000. 10.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.
Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.