Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report sales of $237.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $227.20 million and the highest is $242.70 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $215.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $913.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $922.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $976.36 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $993.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,871,000 after purchasing an additional 290,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,222,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,614,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,484,000 after purchasing an additional 600,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,584,000 after purchasing an additional 256,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 90.95, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 320.01%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

