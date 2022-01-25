DP Poland (LON:DPP) Shares Down 1.7%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.08). 656,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 412,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.08).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.55. The stock has a market cap of £35.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74.

About DP Poland (LON:DPP)

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

