Dracula Token Reaches Market Cap of $647,517.24 (DRC)

Dracula Token (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Dracula Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Dracula Token has a total market capitalization of $647,517.24 and $3,667.00 worth of Dracula Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dracula Token has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dracula Token Profile

Dracula Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Dracula Token’s total supply is 14,738,088 coins and its circulating supply is 14,502,584 coins. Dracula Token’s official website is dracula.sucks . Dracula Token’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Dracula Token

