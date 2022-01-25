DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of DraftKings worth $14,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,790,000 after purchasing an additional 676,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DraftKings by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,308,000 after purchasing an additional 637,208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,616 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,125,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,191 shares of company stock valued at $17,970,573. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The firm had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKNG. CBRE Group began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.91.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

