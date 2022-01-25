Dragon Coins (DRG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $57.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded flat against the US dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00042081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006601 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins is a coin. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

