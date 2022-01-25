Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target Increased to GBX 925 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 750 ($10.12) to GBX 925 ($12.48) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Drax Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $925.00.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGF traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $7.67. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.