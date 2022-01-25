Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

DRETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

DRETF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.68.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.