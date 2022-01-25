Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

DRETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38.

DRETF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.68.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Dividend History for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

