DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.21

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and traded as low as $13.29. DTF Tax-Free Income shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 25,151 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTF. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 451,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 435,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 38,921 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

