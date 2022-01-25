Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.01 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.94 or 0.06584311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00054129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,645.19 or 0.99868296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

