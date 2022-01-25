Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,743 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRE stock opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on DRE. Truist Financial cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

