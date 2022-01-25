Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $47.37. Approximately 37,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,042,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.51.

BROS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.61.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $43,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

