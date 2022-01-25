Dvision Network Price Tops $0.59 on Exchanges (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Dvision Network has a total market capitalization of $173.74 million and $1.97 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001592 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dvision Network has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,396,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

