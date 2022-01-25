DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Cut to $35.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

