DXdao (DXD) Market Cap Hits $20.60 Million

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. DXdao has a market capitalization of $20.60 million and $124,533.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $417.71 or 0.01119060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.83 or 0.00278174 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005878 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003480 BTC.

DXD is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

