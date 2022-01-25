Dynamite (DYNMT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $51,820.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 37.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0991 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 3% against the dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $39,118.53 and approximately $51,820.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.06 or 0.00278430 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006285 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000903 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.19 or 0.01110931 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 730,264 coins and its circulating supply is 394,658 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

