e-Gulden (EFL) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $87.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0954 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.97 or 0.00293241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009470 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,048 coins and its circulating supply is 17,166,848 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.