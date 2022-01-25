E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.20) price target on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.07) price target on E.On in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.98 ($13.61).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €11.92 ($13.55). The company had a trading volume of 9,504,246 shares. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.27). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.07.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.