E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America began coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. E2open Parent has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in E2open Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

