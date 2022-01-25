Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.48

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.48 and traded as high as $23.58. Eagle Bancorp Montana shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 10,035 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $158.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $224,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 342,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 278,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

