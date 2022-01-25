EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,078,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,133 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,353 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG opened at $122.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.92.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

