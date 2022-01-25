EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Gentherm at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 25.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.63 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THRM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

