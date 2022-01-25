EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 218,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Harmonic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Harmonic by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 178.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

