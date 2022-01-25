EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires New Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Olin by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 103,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLN opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.39. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $64.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLN. Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

