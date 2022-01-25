EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,733 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Celsius by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 100.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CELH. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $110.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.13 and a beta of 2.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

