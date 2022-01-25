EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,997 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 23.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 16.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,865,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in OneMain by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,061,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,520,000 after purchasing an additional 234,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,688,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

