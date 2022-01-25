EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 48,328 Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.34% of Franklin Covey as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 35.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 20,241 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FC shares. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE FC opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

