EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 70,156 Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.44% of Inotiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 602,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 115,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 36,728 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inotiv alerts:

NOTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inotiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $441.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.06. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inotiv news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inotiv Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.