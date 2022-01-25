EAM Global Investors LLC Buys New Shares in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,432,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $237,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,778,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

BHVN opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.87 and a 200-day moving average of $126.56. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,312,235.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,904,399. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

